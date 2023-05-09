Edwinstowe primary schoolchildren perform at coronation picnic
Primary schoolchildren from Edwinstowe wowed crowds with their ‘Royal’ performance at the village’s Coronation picnic.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:14 BST
Children from St Mary's CE Primary School, Paddock Close, entertained crowds at Edwinstowe’s coronation picnic in Sherwood Forest.
“Excited” pupils were joined by staff on stage and wore specially made crowns for the occasion.
It was a “great day” had by all, with family, friends and all those in attendance.