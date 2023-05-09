News you can trust since 1952
Edwinstowe primary schoolchildren perform at coronation picnic

Primary schoolchildren from Edwinstowe wowed crowds with their ‘Royal’ performance at the village’s Coronation picnic.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:14 BST
Edwinstowe pupils sing for the coronation picnic crowds, wearing Royal crowns for the historic occasion.Edwinstowe pupils sing for the coronation picnic crowds, wearing Royal crowns for the historic occasion.
Children from St Mary's CE Primary School, Paddock Close, entertained crowds at Edwinstowe’s coronation picnic in Sherwood Forest.

“Excited” pupils were joined by staff on stage and wore specially made crowns for the occasion.

Students were joined by staff and some familiar 'Royal' faces, as they celebrated the coronation with activities and performances.Students were joined by staff and some familiar 'Royal' faces, as they celebrated the coronation with activities and performances.
It was a “great day” had by all, with family, friends and all those in attendance.

It was an exciting time for all, as pupils had fun on stage with their classmates.It was an exciting time for all, as pupils had fun on stage with their classmates.
An event to remember. Pupils celebrated together on stage, with flags and friends.An event to remember. Pupils celebrated together on stage, with flags and friends.
