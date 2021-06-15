Edwinstowe primary school children took a trip to the Edwardian seaside
Children at St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Edwinstowe enjoyed an immersive Edwardian seaside experience.
The school was visited by Steven Adby, co-director of Partake History, a Nottingham based theatre company, who delivered a workshop which saw the children dress in their period finery, enact a visit to the Edwardian seaside, beginning with packing their bags and boarding a steam train, and finally arriving at the seaside and taking a dip in the imaginary ocean.
Steven said the lessons were about bringing history to life through drama.
He said: “The whole ethos behind the company Partake, is that the children take part.
“I really hope that children have a lot of fun and learn a little more about the subject we are looking at.
"Our topics always link with the school curriculum and by taking part in the drama, and talking through the history, we create visual imagery for children which deepens their understanding and learning.”