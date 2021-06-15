Edwinstowe primary school children took a trip to the Edwardian seaside

The school was visited by Steven Adby, co-director of Partake History, a Nottingham based theatre company, who delivered a workshop which saw the children dress in their period finery, enact a visit to the Edwardian seaside, beginning with packing their bags and boarding a steam train, and finally arriving at the seaside and taking a dip in the imaginary ocean.

Steven said the lessons were about bringing history to life through drama.

He said: “The whole ethos behind the company Partake, is that the children take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre back is Steven Adby of ‘Partake History’, with staff and pupils from St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Edwinstowe

“I really hope that children have a lot of fun and learn a little more about the subject we are looking at.