Edwinstowe park could be getting £20,000 if council approve refurbishment plans
Newark and Sherwood District Council has proposed £21,707 be released to go towards improvements at Fourth Avenue Park in Edwinstowe.
The money would come from a financial contribution from the nearby Thorseby Vale housing development, to assist with infrastructure in the village.
Their contribution is known as a ‘Section 106 Community Facilities contribution’ which refers to money provided by developers to local councils to improve facilities in an area.
Part of the agreement around accessing the money suggested that a ‘working group’ be established, which is a dedicated group that can meet, discuss and advise the District Council on any local community projects that may require funding.
From this, Edwinstowe Parish Council said it wanted to improve the children’s play area in Fourth Avenue and asked that a financial contribution comes from the Thoresby Vale Working Group at the District Council.
Back in 2021, just over £17,000 was set aside for the park’s refurbishment as a contribution from a 34-home development on High Street, Edwinstowe.
The current proposal would go towards improving the equipment available in the park to make it more useful to a wider age group.
If approved, the £20,000 contribution currently held by the District Council will be transferred to the Parish Council so that play area improvements can be made.
It will also help towards the council’s Community Plan Objective 1 which relates to improving health and wellbeing and Objective 5 which focuses on the protection and enhancement of the district’s natural environment and green spaces.
The council is due to make a final decision at a later date.
