Edwinstowe park could be getting £20,000 if council approve refurbishment plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A children’s play area in Edwinstowe could be given more than £20,000 to upgrade its facilities after a council decision.

Newark and Sherwood District Council has proposed £21,707 be released to go towards improvements at Fourth Avenue Park in Edwinstowe.

The money would come from a financial contribution from the nearby Thorseby Vale housing development, to assist with infrastructure in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their contribution is known as a ‘Section 106 Community Facilities contribution’ which refers to money provided by developers to local councils to improve facilities in an area.

The money will be used for improvements to Fourth Avenue Park in Edwinstowe

Part of the agreement around accessing the money suggested that a ‘working group’ be established, which is a dedicated group that can meet, discuss and advise the District Council on any local community projects that may require funding.

From this, Edwinstowe Parish Council said it wanted to improve the children’s play area in Fourth Avenue and asked that a financial contribution comes from the Thoresby Vale Working Group at the District Council.

Back in 2021, just over £17,000 was set aside for the park’s refurbishment as a contribution from a 34-home development on High Street, Edwinstowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current proposal would go towards improving the equipment available in the park to make it more useful to a wider age group.

If approved, the £20,000 contribution currently held by the District Council will be transferred to the Parish Council so that play area improvements can be made.

It will also help towards the council’s Community Plan Objective 1 which relates to improving health and wellbeing and Objective 5 which focuses on the protection and enhancement of the district’s natural environment and green spaces.

The council is due to make a final decision at a later date.