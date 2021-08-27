Cherubs Edwinstowe has made the list created by daynurseries.co.uk

The DayNurseries.co.uk awards highlight the most recommended nurseries in each region of the UK and are based on the individual and verified reviews from parents, within the past two years.

Cherubs, based on Mansfield Road, offers childcare for babies aged from six weeks through to children of school age.

Cherubs Edwinstowe is listed in the top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands

It offers both full and part-time places and recommends that children attend a minimum of two sessions per week to ensure some continuity in their routine.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “We ask parents to leave us reviews on our nursery and the scores dictate where we are listed.

“We would like to thank our lovely families for their amazing reviews that have meant we have been listed so high.

“The nursery staff team are thrilled with the news and should be proud of the excellent care that our nursery offers.”

She said that the nursery currently has spaces to take more children.

Lucy Tutin, quality manager, said: “We work incredibly hard to always offer a service that meets the needs of and satisfies our children, parents and families.

"We are proud of the robust procedures we have in place for monitoring and acting on parent feedback.

"Our parent reviews also inspire and motivate our Childcare Team who love hearing about how their work has positively influenced the children they care for.”

For more information about Cherubs visit cherubsnurseries.co.uk