Edwinstowe nursery children buzzing after learning about bees
Children and staff at Cherubs Edwinstowe celebrated World Bee Day by dressing in black and yellow and taking part in bee themed activities.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:15 am
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “We have been teaching the children why bee’s are so important and learning about the jobs they do in our environment.
"We used this opportunity to plant our own sunflowers for the bee’s and spoke about the honey they make.
"Our children love nature and the staff are always rescuing bees and offering them sugar water to help them. "