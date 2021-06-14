Edwinstowe nursery celebrates the Queen's birthday
Nursery children at Cherubs Edwinstowe turned on the style to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:49 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:24 am
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children came dressed in red, white and blue for the royal occasion. We had royal yoga outside and listended to the national anthem followed by a tea party in the garden.
“We decorated the garden with bunting and had cute crustless sandwiches, a selection of vegetable sticks and, of course, some royal birthday cake.
"The children showed great interest in learning about the Queen and where she lives.”