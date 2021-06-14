Edwinstowe nursery celebrates the Queen's birthday

Nursery children at Cherubs Edwinstowe turned on the style to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:49 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:24 am

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children came dressed in red, white and blue for the royal occasion. We had royal yoga outside and listended to the national anthem followed by a tea party in the garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We decorated the garden with bunting and had cute crustless sandwiches, a selection of vegetable sticks and, of course, some royal birthday cake.

"The children showed great interest in learning about the Queen and where she lives.”

Cherubs Edwinstowe celebrate The Queen's birthday
QueenEdwinstowe