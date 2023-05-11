News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Edwinstowe Lions praise beneficaries of its latest community contribution

Lions Club members in Sherwood Forest have hailed the recipients of their support.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th May 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read

Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club gets involved with the community, such as supporting food banks, Scouts and Guides and charities like Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Jon Yarwood, club secretary, said: “We also try to help young groups, such as women's rounders, mens and boys football teams – the list is huge, far too many for me to recall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One this year was Bilsthorpe United under-12s football team., a progressive club with a team of coaches trying to give opportunities to lads in our area. They finished third in their league and are due to play in a cup final.

Bilsthorpe United under-12s.Bilsthorpe United under-12s.
Bilsthorpe United under-12s.
Most Popular

“For the management team, this is just the beginning. They plan to develop other age groups, with a hope they can get a girls’ team up and running. For these plans, they need more coaches and a bigger support network.

“The Lions have and hopefully will continue to support them, but it is expensive. Kits, ground rents, grass cutting all cost, so anyone who would like to help, please contact me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are proud of our support, why not join us to continue their journey.”

Read More
Huge 850-home plan on edge of Mansfield officially gets the green light

Mr Yarwood said the club also needed more Lions.

He said: “It is not a huge commitment, but is certainly rewarding. Our club has lots of fun doing what we do, so if you like food, a drink, a laugh and meeting new people, whether you are single or a couple, young or old, please get in touch and come to a meeting."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, contact Mr Yarwood on 07581 265531, or at [email protected]

Related topics:ScoutsEdwinstoweNotts Air Ambulance