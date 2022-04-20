Edwinstowe ladies choir excited to perform again after two years of silence

Members of the Major Oak Pop Choir in St Mary's Church.

The Major Oak Pop Choir is a ladies choir based in Edwinstowe, with members from all walks of life, which has raised many thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

After the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to its usual rehearsals for two years, the choir is now delighted to be practising again every Monday night in St Mary’s Church, Edwinstowe.

A choir spokesperson said: “We have some exciting performances on the horizon, and we cannot wait to be back in the community doing what we love best, that is singing and raising much needed funds for charity.

“Our first performance will be in the magnificent setting of Sherwood Forest on Sunday, May 8, where we will be joining a host of other performers, including the Nottinghamshire Band Of The Royal Engineers, for a fabulous free day of entertainment, with the theme of ‘music through the decades’ so there will be something for everyone.

“The choir will be performing between 1pm and 2pm.”

Visit www.visitsherwood.co.uk/event/ve-day for more information.

Then, on Saturday, May 14, the choir has been invited to sing at The Crossing, Newcastle Street, Worksop.

The spokesperson added: “This will be our first formal concert for over two and a half years, so it will indeed be a special occasion for the choir.

“We have been working extremely hard to put together a programme of popular chart hits to appeal to a wide range of tastes.”

Tickets for this concert can be purchased from The Crossing on 01909 475421 or email [email protected]

Tickets cost £8 per adult and £4 for under 16s.

Later in the year, on Saturday, July 23, the choir will be performing another concert – this time in St Mary’s Church, Edwinstowe.