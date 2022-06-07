Edwinstowe hosts beacon lighting ceremony as girlguides celebrate the Queen's Platinum jubilee

The beacon-lighting event held at Edwinstowe Cricket Club saw Girlguiding members and their families come together to enjoy a special evening.

There was a silent disco and a number of outdoor games as part of the event, which organisers say was a huge success with more than 170 people in attendance.

In traditional Girlguiding style, members also enjoyed singing campfire songs together, before the beacon lighting.

Edwinstowe's cricket ground played host to the beacon-lighting ceremony.

The beacon was lit by County President Eve Griffiths and County Commissioner Kirstie Pogson, while the beacon itself was donated by Wrights Engineering in Worksop.

Girlguiding members lit 70 community beacons in total on the night, marking each year The Queen has been on the throne.

The organisation was one of many across the world to take part in the beacon-lighting ceremony.

One leader, said: “It was a wonderful event, and it was great to see everyone out and about after the last two years. I have seen friends which I haven’t seen in a long time and it was special to share this with them. I really enjoyed being silly with the campfire songs – it’s not just the girls who have fun in Girlguiding.”

The beacon was lit after an evening of campfire songs.