Edwinstowe conservation area reviewed for the first time in 30 years

Newark and Sherwood district council is to undertake the first review of Edwinstowe Conservation Area in 30 years.

Edwinstowe Conservation Area was first designated in 1970, and has not been reviewed since 1989.

Edwinstowe's conservation area

A five-week public consultation is now open to decide the fate of the Edwinstowe Conservation Area, which covers the historic core of the village.

The appraisal aims to find out what residents think of potential boundary revisions, or even reconsideration of the conservation area as a whole.

The council is seeking local views on the Edwinstowe Conservation Area boundary, issues facing Edwinstowe High Street and how the village can be improved.

The council has identified six potential areas of change to the conservation area boundary: Mill Lane and Friend Lane, Edwinstowe House, Water Meadow, Maythorn Grove, Paddock Close, Newberry Close and St Mary’s Church of England Primary School and Railway heritage

Proposed changes to the conservation area

A review of the area based on public consultation in 2018 provides the village's history, and asks several questions for residents to respond to in the form of a questionnaire.

One of the questions asks: "Is the character and appearance of Mill Lane and/or Friend Lane such that it merits inclusion within Edwinstowe Conservation Area? If so, where would you re-draw the Conservation Area boundary?"

Other questions include: "What issues do you think are affecting the Edwinstowe Conservation Area?", and "Any areas where traffic, noise or odour impacts affect the ability to use or appreciate the historic or architectural interest of the area?"

The council said it would like to hear from the public about Edwinstowe's 'special heritage character’.

The council will use the information from the consultation when considering planning applications, and it will be available to developers.

Edwinstowe residents can submit comments though the questionnaire here: newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk

Fill the questionnaire and return it to either the library, parish council or the district council in Newark, email the council at conservation@nsdc.info, call the conservation team on 01636 650000, or drop into Edwinstowe Library September 7 between 10am and 1pm and speak directly with the conservation team.

You can view the full conservation area review here: newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk/media/newarkandsherwood