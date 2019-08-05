Edwinstowe and Clipstone councillors announce war on weeds

Edwinstowe and Clipstone Councillors have launched a petition to bring back weed killing on the streets.

John Peck, Nottinghamshire County Councillor and Paul Peacock, Edwinstowe and Clipstone District Councillor have launched a petition asking Nottinghamshire County Council to re-introduce regular weed killing on roads and pathways.

John Peck, Nottinghamshire County Councillor

Coun Peck said: "‘Nottinghamshire County Council have cut these kind of services to the bone, reducing the frequency of essential maintenance.

"The consequences of these cuts are clear for all to see."

Coun Peacock added: "Not controlling the weeds is not only unsightly, it is creating future maintenance costs.

"Not controlling the weeds is a false economy and it will be council tax payers that will pay in the long run.

Paul Peacock,Edwinstowe and Clipstone District Councillor

"I have lobbied the county council about controlling the weeds on our streets, and we have set up this petition to show the Conservative controlled county council how strongly people feel about this issue."

Jerry Hague, Sherwood’s Labour Prospective Parliamentary candidate is supporting the petition, adding: "I travel right across the constituency and it’s a similar story in every town and village, the leaders of the county council are not getting the basics right even though council tax bills continue to rise.

Petitions are available to sign at local shops and businesses in Edwinstowe and Clipstone from August 5 until September 30.

Petitions will also be available to sign at the regular Labour street surgeries.