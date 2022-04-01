Edible fairground rides and gravity warnings - all the best April Fools in Mansfield and Ashfield

Ashfield Fire Station posted a safety warning about a three-planet-alignment resulting in an upward gravitational pull.

They advised residents to secure outdoor items weighing less than 25kg and highlighting the ‘fantastic opportunity’ to feel weightless for the day.

The post said: "We have received information from the British Space Agency that a unique alignment of three planets will result in an upward gravitational pull making people and items lighter today.

“As a safety measure we advise public to tie down any items that are outside weighing less than 25kg, this will prevent any items inadvertently landing in the roads.

"The BSA have also informed us that this unique event will give people an opportunity to feel weightlessness, and invite our community to jump in the air throughout the day to experience a strange floating sensation that should last for about 4 seconds.

"An astrophysicist has said that this only happens once every 376 years, so don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to feel weightlessness in your own home”.

Fantasy Island also got in on the April Fool’s spirit by announcing the world’s first edible Cuthbert the Caterpillar ride at their Ingoldmells resort.

They posted: “The 'Cuthbert the Caterpillar' ride is now covered in deliciously, gooey chocolate, just like its famous friend Colin.

“Guests visiting the park today will be the first to experience the swinging adventure of Cuthbert the Caterpillar, whilst also taking a bite, or two.

"Fantasy Island also hosts 30+ rides and rollercoasters which aren’t edible yet, including the thrilling Dodgems, and the high-adrenaline Wild River Rapids.”

Paige Harris, head of marketing, added: “We’re really pleased to be the first theme park around the world to launch an edible ride.

“Plates and cutlery will be handed out to our guests today too, so they can enjoy our tasty caterpillar with absolute ease.”

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson also posted a link to an announcement that the Red Arrows were to be painted blue.

He said: “Great News.

“After successfully attracting funding from Pepsi, the famous Red Arrows are to be painted blue.”

