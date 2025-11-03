Remembering the fallen and those who fought.placeholder image
Eastwood's Tribute to Heroes: A look back at Remembrance Day Parades

By Tracy Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:37 GMT
In the heart of Nottinghamshire, as November mist settled over the mining town of Eastwood, a solemn tradition unfolded.

Decades ago, the streets that once echoed with the bustle of colliery life fell silent, filled instead with the measured tread of veterans, cadets, and the townspeople.

On this day of remembrance, the community paused, united in quiet reflection and a shared resolve to never forget the sacrifices of those who secured their freedoms. It was a poignant scene of respect and national pride, captured in time.

Here we take a look back at those who paid their respects and remember those who fought and died for our country.

2011: Crowds gather at the Cadets Cross in Eastwood to pay their respects during the Remembrance Service.

1. Cadet's Cross

2011: Crowds gather at the Cadets Cross in Eastwood to pay their respects during the Remembrance Service. Photo: National World

2011: A band plays during the Remembrance Service, held at the Cadets Cross in Eastwood.

2. A Band at Cadet's Cross

2011: A band plays during the Remembrance Service, held at the Cadets Cross in Eastwood. Photo: National World

2010: Dignitaries come to together to remember during an Eastwood Remembrance Day Service.

3. Coming Together to Remember

2010: Dignitaries come to together to remember during an Eastwood Remembrance Day Service. Photo: National World

2012: Pupils at Priory Roman Catholic School are pictured with the Rodney Cup Memorial Trophy for raising the most money selling poppies.

4. Priory Roman Catholic School

2012: Pupils at Priory Roman Catholic School are pictured with the Rodney Cup Memorial Trophy for raising the most money selling poppies. Photo: National World

