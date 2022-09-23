Eastwood's streets filled with sweet sound of music as annual festival returns

Dan Ottewell got up on the table during his animated performance.

Every September, the DH Lawrence Music Festival sees the town’s streets come alive with the sound of music as a dozen venues play host to local singers and songwriters.

For the last eight years, the free festival has been a staple in residents’ calendars, offering a chance to hear original live music and enjoy a day out on the town.

This year’s event on Saturday, September 10, had a shaky start but still ended up delighting visitors from start to finish.

Paul Carbuncle performing his act at the DH Lawrence Music Festival.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II two days before, it was a tough call for venues to decide whether they should participate in this year’s festival.

A few venues, including the Sun Inn and Greasley Castle, pulled out of the day, but with a bit of tweaking and juggling, acts were rearranged and it was decided that the show must go on.

Organiser Ben Mark Smith, a musician himself, said: “Despite the cancellations we had from a few venues and acts, it still went incredibly well.

“Had a new huge marquee stage outside at the Old Wine Vaults that was brilliant.

Ben Mark Smith and The Balancing Acts at the Dog and Parrot.

“Pretty much all the venues were packed all day.”

Stages across town offered a range of music to suit everyone’s tastes – from country to punk, folk to rap, and everything in between.

Live sets were played by more than 90 acts at eight venues all day from 2pm until 11pm, with completely free admission.

The Dog and Parrot on Nottingham Road had a really busy day.

Kelsey and the Embers also put on a show at the live music event.

The pub thanked its visitors on social media: ‘What an amazing DH Lawrence Festival.

‘Thank you for coming out in record numbers to support us and all the incredible artists, who absolutely smashed it.

‘Thanks, as always to our tired and sore staff who worked their socks off.’

Other places that took part included the Tap and Growler, Oliver's, The Old Wine Vaults, The Three Tuns, Darlings Café Bar, Pick and Davy and more.