Eastwood's most treasured drag queen and 'Harry Hill' raise £4,100 in dazzling charity extravaganza

Talented performers who took part in the Condragulations Extravaganza charity event at Greasley Miners Welfare.

Brothers-in-law Mark Preston and Kevin Carrington are handymen by day but at night are transformed into their alter-egos – the sassy Miss Zandra and chucklesome compere Harry Hill.

Their sell-out charity show at Greasley Miners Welfare last Saturday (December 11) saw the duo joined by other dazzling acts to raise as much money as possible for two local charities.

Alongside Mark and Kevin’s usual show-stopping performances, audiences were kept entertained all evening and into the night by the likes of the cheeky Eva Way, Eleda Starr, Dave Ross, Justin Parker, Andy Ska, Skylar, Shunta Bothered, Glittery Gin, Sharon Swallowz and the Condragulations Disco.

'The Spice Girls' entertained the crowds with their signature dance moves.

Through ticket sales and a raffle, the all-singing, all-dancing event managed to raise a total of £4,100.

Mark, aka Miss Zandra, said: “The atmosphere was absolutely amazing and everybody who came was so generous. One of the audience members donated £2,000 alone, which will help fund someone’s life-saving kidney treatment.”

In total, £3,600 was donated to Danielle’s Flutterbyes to help the charity continue its vital work supporting young adults living with kidney disease.

A further £500 was presented to domestic abuse charity Broxtowe Women’s Project.

Elvis was in the building on Saturday night.

“We love performing but everything we do is for the charities,” Mark added.

“A lot of hard work goes into making each performance happen. But we are helping to save lives and that makes it all worthwhile.

“I want to thank all the performers and also give a special thanks to the doormen Ian Davies and George Barrs – without them we could not have put the show on.”

Mark and Kevin have now been performing their sensational charity act together for 21 years and have raised more than £358,000 for a huge variety of different causes.

At the show on Saturday, the charitable duo were presented with special thanks and certificates of recognition from Broxtowe mayor councillor Richard MacRae.

The pair continue their day jobs as a road repairman and painter/decorator as well as doing their show in venues around Eastwood and sometimes further afield.