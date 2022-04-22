Eastwood's favourite drag queen raises £1,200 at sell-out charity cabaret show

Drag queen Zandra Pepper (right) and show compere Glittery Gin.

Mark Preston, also known as Miss Zandra Pepper, was joined by fellow performers Sharon Swallowz and Glittery Gin for an all-star charity show at Greasley Miners Welfare last Saturday (April 16).

Audiences were entertained all evening and into the night by a variety of dazzling drag acts from the Condragulations Disco, as well as singers Sarah James and Elvis-impersonator Memphis Flash.

The popular cabaret show raised a grand total of £1,227 for local charity Maggie’s, which provides free cancer support and information to residents.

Drag performer Sharon Swallowz backstage at Greasley Miners Welfare.

Drag superstar Zandra Pepper said: “Wow, what an amazing night we had raising money for Maggie’s.

“There were performances from Miss Sharon Swallowz and two amazing singers Sarah James and Memphis Flash – who is an awarding winning Elvis impersonator – they were absolutely 100% awesome.

“There was also solo burlesque dancer White Diamond and the burlesque troop The Jewels, Moxie Mayhem, Suga Phoenix, Skyla and finally the baby of the group at just 14 – the fierce Kosmo.

“The atmosphere was absolutely amazing and everybody who came was so generous.

“Thank you to everyone who helped support this amazing charity and Maisie, who is just 10 years old, for getting up on stage like a little trouper to tell us why she supports this wonderful charity.

“She told the audience it’s because of her beloved dad Kevin Edwards, who was suffering from throat cancer and that Maggie’s helped Maisie and her family to cope and get through the tough and hard days."

Mark and his sidekick Kevin Carrington, a Harry Hill impersonator, have now been performing their sensational charity act in the area together for 21 years and have raised more than £358,000 for a huge variety of different causes.

This year alone they have already raised more than £6,500.

Mark added: “A special shoutout needs to go out to Greasley Miners Welfare for having us.