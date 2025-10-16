Eastwood’s DH Lawrence Museum to feature on hit TV show Bargain Hunt

The DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood will feature on popular, BBC show Bargain Hunt next week, showcasing some of the items in the museum’s extensive collection.

As part of an episode filmed at Heanor Antiques Centre, presenters visited the museum, on Victoria Street, and spoke to museum and collections officer and Lawrence expert, Carolyn Melbourne, who guided them through various items in the museum’s extensive collection and all things Lawrence.

Lawrence’s original watercolour paintings in particular caught the eye of Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp, being such rare pieces of the Eastwood-born writer’s artwork.

The show also touched on the importance of having and maintaining the collection, keeping Lawrence’s legacy alive for future generations.

Bargain Hunt presenter Natasha Ranskin (right) with Carolyn Melbourne from the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebook

Carolyn said: "It was fascinating to be a part of the programme making for this episode of Bargain Hunt.

“The behind the scenes process was so interesting and a lot of fun – it’s so great for the museum collection to be showcased."

Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All), portfolio holder for health and leisure at Broxtowe Council, added: “The DH Lawrence Museum is such a wonderful asset for Broxtowe and I’m so pleased that it’s being recognised and showcased on national television.

"The collection truly is so unique and culturally important to the local area – Carolyn, the museum team, and the amazing volunteers do an incredible job of keeping Lawrence’s story going.”

Carloyn Melbourne, from the museum, with the rare paintings by DH Lawrence. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebook

Now on series number 72 with the BBC, Bargain Hunt has become a firm UK daytime TV favourite since it first aired in 2000.

Carolyn and the museum will star in the episode airing Monday, October 20 at 12:15pm on BBC One.