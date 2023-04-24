Headway charity shop on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

Headway – the brain injury association works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support, advocacy and information services, including community outreach and respite care to brain injury survivors and their families.

Headway’s charity shop in Eastwood is looking for friendly people to volunteer their time in several ways, including greeting and serving customers, sorting donations and ensuring the shop floor remains tidy and welcoming.

Headway store manager Jeannette Nadin said: “In recent months, we’ve seen increased footfall in Headway’s charity shops potentially due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“As a result, we urgently need more kind, positive people to join our much-valued team. No experience is necessary, and we would be pleased to provide volunteers with training and support.”

Every year, around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with a brain injury. That’s one every 90 seconds. Brain injuries can be sustained in several ways, including as a result of a stroke, brain tumour or accident.

Jeannette added: “The money raised from sales in our charity shops goes a long way towards ensuring vital care remains in place for those affected by brain injury.”

“We also know that volunteering has many benefits, not just for the charities receiving the support, but for the volunteers themselves.

“Volunteering can help you learn new skills, make new friends, and feel more connected to your community.

“We’d love to hear from you if you can spare us a few hours a week.

“Not only will you help us keep up with increased customer demand, but you will also become an important part of helping Headway to improve life after brain injury.”

