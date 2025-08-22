Eastwood volunteers celebrated at mayor’s afternoon tea

Eastwood volunteers and community leaders have been celebrated with a special afternoon tea, hosted by the Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun Robert Bullock.

Volunteers from a wide range of organisations were invited, including guests from Broxtowe Women’s Project, Friends of Colliers Wood, Eastwood Cricket Club, Friends of Brinsley Woodstock, and many more.

Between them, they have improved countless lives and made Eastwood a better place to live.

Coun Bullock said: “It is an honour to celebrate the work of these inspirational people.

Coun Robert Bullock, Mayor of Broxtowe, hosted an afternoon tea to celebrate Eastwood volunteers. Photo: Submitted

"Whether it’s protecting our environment, working with vulnerable people, or preserving our proud heritage, Eastwood would not be the same without them.

"Today was the least we could do to say thank you for all their hard work.”

As well as getting some food and well-earned respite, it was a chance for guests to make new connections share their experiences with others.

There was also a raffle, with proceeds going towards the mayor’s chosen charities – Broxtowe Women's Project and The Brain Tumour Charity.

The generous donations of attendees raised £145 for these important causes.

The actions of volunteers are vital in creating a prosperous Broxtowe which residents are proud of.

Coun Bullock added: "Their work has helped to create a borough full of opportunity where people can live happy and healthy lives.

"Eastwood and the whole of Broxtowe thanks them.”