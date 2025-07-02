Eastwood Volunteer Bureau launches appeal to find more drivers

If you have any spare time on your hands and you enjoy driving, then Eastwood Volunteer Bureau and Foodbank (EVB) is keen to hear from you.

Help is needed to boost the numbers of volunteer drivers who give up their time to transport other people from around the north Broxtowe area.

The service aims at helping elderly or vulnerable people get to an appointment, visit a friend, go to work or simply go shopping.

Andrew has been a volunteer driver at EVB for more than 10 years and now works just one day a week and does two or three journeys on that day.

Volunteer driver Andrew (right) with regular passenger Adam. Photo: Submitted

Early in the morning one day a week he picks up a vulnerable young man called Adam and takes him to work at the police headquarters then collects him to go home again later in the day.

Adam would not be able to go his job without this transport.

Adam said: “Without Andrew I would not be able to work and I’m very pleased he’s available to take me.

"I love my job and I want to work but I would not be able to do it without Andrew’s help”.

Andrew worked in public services before taking early retirement.

He said: “I didn’t intend to do anything but a friend of mine worked for another area as a driver and he suggested I might enjoy it.

“EVB is more local to me, so I applied.”

Over the years Andrew has enjoyed holidays in Scarborough when he took a lady every year for a respite holiday and then stayed over with his wife for a well-earned break.

He has enjoyed the company of his passengers and has been invited to birthday parties and family occasions.

Tipping is not allowed so Christmas gifts of biscuit, wine and other items are always donated to the charity for further fund raising.

Volunteers are not paid for their time, but they claim expenses for the mileage at 45p a mile.

Drivers are provided support from a transport coordinator who makes all the appointments.

The drivers do not do evenings and weekends but have the opportunity to work within a small team and make a big difference to the lives of people in the area.

There is no upper or lower limit on how much time an individual can offer to the scheme.

Some people do 20 hours a week, while others may do 20 hours a month or even less.

The volunteer driver decides on their hours and what time of day or week they prefer to work.

The EBV greatly values the important role that volunteer drivers play in effectively opening enhancing the lives of a group of people who would otherwise struggle to get to where they need to be.

To be a volunteer driver you need to have some spare time, own your own car and enjoy driving, have a good driving record and have a desire to help people, and be caring, thoughtful and patient.

Anyone interested in learning more about the role of volunteer driver can call 01773 535255 or e-mail [email protected]

All volunteers are required to take a DBS check, the cost of which will be covered by the bureau.

It normally takes a few weeks to process the application.