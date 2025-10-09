Eastwood vets and Brinsley Animal Rescue help save week-old piglet found on the roadside

A newborn piglet has been saved after being scooped up from a Nottinghamshire carriageway and treated by Eastwood Vets for Pets and Brinsley Animal Rescue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piglet, affectionately named Benny, was discovered by a concerned family on Sunday, October 5 wandering across the A641 carriageway.

Initially, the family had tried to return Benny to nearby farms, but after all confirmed they were not missing a newborn piglet, they took him to a local animal rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Beresford, of Brinsley Animal Rescue, said: “When he arrived, he was completely lifeless and clearly had something wrong with his eyes.

Benny was soon feeling better and taking milk at the rescue centre. Photo: Submitted

“We placed Benny inside an incubator, provided hourly fluids throughout the night and put him on antibiotics, but he was reluctant to take any milk.

"Luckily, after a night of careful monitoring, Benny perked up and started to take bottled milk.

“After the first night Benny got his energy back and his character was not too far behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pigs are just as smart as dogs, and he is no exception to that rule.

Benny is now back at Brinsley Animal Rescue and looking for a new forever home. Photo: Submitted

"By the Tuesday, he had toilet trained himself and knew how to get our attention for another bottle.”

Though his energy had returned, Benny’s eyes were not getting any better.

On Wednesday, October 8, he was brought into Eastwood Vets for Pets where practice owner and exotics advanced practitioner, Jonathan Hadley, confirmed both eyes had ruptured and could not be saved.

The procedure went ahead, and Benny is now recovering well.

Mr Hadley said: “He’s bounced back incredibly quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For such a young piglet to come through surgery and adapt so well shows what a strong little character he is.

"Luckily, due to his age, once he finds his forever home, his lack of sight should not be an issue – he will live a very normal and happy life.”

Benny has now been returned to Brinsley Animal Sanctuary, who will continue his care and work to find him a forever home.