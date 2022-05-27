Eastwood slimming legend celebrates 20 years of helping community lose weight

April Scarborough has been a Slimming World consultant in the Eastwood area for 20 years.

Eastwood Slimming World consultant April Scarborough will be celebrating in style on June 6 to mark her 20-year anniversary.

"I can't believe 20 years have flown by already,” April said.

“I love the role as much today as I did on day one and helping members to lose weight is incredibly rewarding."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April joined Slimming World as a member in October 2001.

She said: “I joined because I found losing weight by myself so hard.

“Over the years my weight had gone up and down after trying so many fad diets.

“I needed help, support and an eating plan that was easy to follow and suitable for a family too."

April immediately felt at home with Slimming World, enjoying its flexible style of dieting.

She said: “I could eat as much ‘free’ food as I wanted and still have the treats like chocolate and cake and lose weight.

“Nothing is banned so the plan is flexible, generous, and suitable for everyone. It really is a healthy way of eating.”

April went on to lose three stones and has managed to keep the weight off ever since.

In June 2002, she decided to take the next step and become a consultant herself.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

“During the years, there have been many highlights.

“I had a member who was crowned the ‘National Slimming World Diamond Target Member for the UK’ after losing an incredible 13-and-a-half stones and keeping the weight off for more than 12 years.

“I have had members placed in the ‘Top 10 Greatest Losers in the UK’, and members feature in national newspapers and magazines.

“A couple of years ago myself and a member were invited to the Houses of Parliament to take part in an obesity conference, which was an honour.”

April now runs three groups each week at Greasley Miners Welfare on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

She added: “Every person who walks into my groups has a dream target weight and it is a joy to watch those members grow in confidence week by week.”