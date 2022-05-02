Eastwood slimmer vows to help others after shedding more than eight stone

Gemma Johnson is pictured before and after losing weight.

Gemma Johnson said she used to cancel plans due to being so ashamed of herself and the way she looked.

She said: “My weight was over 19 stones. I would wear the same clothes as nothing fitted me and I would binge eat like never before when I was home alone with my daughter in the day.

“I would then hide all the empty packets before my hubby came home at night. Something had to change.”

Gemma tried losing weight on her own before eventually signing up to her local Slimming World group.

“I managed to lose two stones on my own but I was starting to struggle. I knew I needed the group support with other like minded people, so off I went and joined my local group.

“I was made to feel very welcome and my daughter was too.

“Each week I looked forward to going, soaking up all the great tips, motivation and support from everyone in the group.

“I felt safe knowing there was never any judgement, just heaps of support.

“I’ve now lost eight stones and more importantly I’m happy and healthy for myself and my family.”

Since losing the weight, Gemma decided she wanted to help others on their own weight loss journey.

She hopes her story will inspire local residents in Eastwood and surrounding areas to make successful changes to their eating habits.

She added: “Making those lifestyle changes to the way I shop, cook and eat has changed my life forever and that’s all thanks to Slimming World.

“In fact, I loved it that much I decided to become a consultant and help other people just like me.

“My groups are at Plumptre Hall in Eastwood on Friday mornings and at Langley Mill on a Tuesday evening.”

There is also a Slimming World group in Brinsley. Meetings are held on Tuesdays, with two sessions running at 4.15pm and 5.45pm at Brinsley Parish Hall.

Additionally, weekly groups are held in Kimberley and most surrounding areas.