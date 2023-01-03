Eastwood slimmer has 'new lease of life' after losing more than five stone in a year

Colleen Goodall Peck decided she needed to lose weight after her self-esteem hit rock bottom back in 2020.

“I couldn’t even look myself in the mirror,” she said.

“I didn’t love myself and had no confidence or self-esteem.

Colleen Goodall Peck has lost five stone in less than a year. Colleen is pictured before and after her weight loss.

“I was due to get married but didn’t want to go shopping for new clothes let alone a wedding dress, as I felt fat and frumpy.”

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold and Colleen’s wedding was cancelled, she began to turn to food for comfort.

She said: “The lockdowns made me even more depressed, there was no real structure to life and I turned to food and a few bevvies on a night time for comfort.

“We did eventually walk down the aisle in 2021, but it wasn’t what we had planned. I loved my dress but I didn’t love the body I was in.”

Colleen also suffered with a bad back, knees and shortness of breath which was having an impact on her job as a carer for the elderly.

Christmas 2021 came and went but Colleen finally made the decision to do something about her condition and joined her local Slimming World group in Eastwood.

She added: “I plucked up the courage to walk through the doors of Slimming World at the Dora Phillips Hall on a Wednesday morning in January 2022.

“I was anxious and self-concious but to my surprise, I was made to feel welcome by everyone and I’ve never looked back.”

The weight soon started dropping off and worked wonders for Colleen’s self-esteem and confidence.

She has now lost five-and-a-half stone and was crowned the group’s Woman of the Year 2022.

“I really have found a new lease of life,” Colleen said.

“Before, I would just sit around and not do much, now I love swimming and walking in the Peak District. I love the change of seasons and getting out in the fresh air. Slimming World really has changed my life.

“What really motivates and drives me is staying with the group. Knowing you're with like-minded people and not alone makes all the difference. We exchange ideas, tips, support and loads of lovely recipes.

“Before I started I never had breakfast, I used to skip meals and snack on crisps, cheese, biscuits and takeaways.

“Now I have breakfast every day, I love the variety of food you can enjoy and never having to go hungry. I love making homemade soups, curries and Sunday roasts and I can still enjoy my favourite tipple vodka with diet lemonade.”

Slimming World meets at Dora Phillips Hall, Wood Street, Eastwood, every Wednesday morning at 9am or 10.30am.