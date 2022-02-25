Eastwood schoolgirl Madeleine on half-term mission to help dogs in need

Madeleine Riley, seven, surrounded by the dozens of doggy donations she’s received.

Madeleine Riley, who is just seven years old, is a huge fan of the television show Paul O Grady’s ‘For the Love of Dogs’ and wanted to find her own unique way to help stray or abandoned animals.

Mum Georgina Riley said the show inspired her to do something in aid of dogs to earn her Brownies ‘charity’ badge.

She said: “She enjoys watching the show was inspired to do something to help local rescue dogs.

Madeleine with her lamppost note and donation box on Daisy Farm Road.

“She came up with the idea of making a poster and attaching it to a lamppost with a box underneath for donations.

“It was only out for just over 24 hours and she received so many donations.

“We have since checked the box several times a day.

“She is hoping to receive her Brownies badge for her efforts.”

Someone left a thank you note along with their donation.

Madeleine, who attends the 1st Awsworth Brownies group, has attached the note to a lamppost near her house on Daisy Farm Road asking for contributions of all things dog-related.

It reads: ‘I am seven years old and I like watching Paul O Grady's ‘For the Love of Dogs’ on the television.

“Me and my friend go to Brownies and are working towards our ‘charity’ badge. We have to do something to help a charity.

“We have chosen to help a local rescue charity and are asking people to donate dog food, blankets, towels and dog toys.

“My mummy and I will come and collect the donations from this box a couple of times every day during my school half term.”

Dozens and dozens of items have already accumulated in the box this week – including a range of dog food tins and chew toys.

All the donations will be given to Castlefield Dog Rescue in West Hallam, which aims to help find stray dogs loving new homes.

Madeleine, who attends the Priory Catholic Primary School in Eastwood, added: “I would like to say a big, big thank you to anyone who donates to my charity box. It will help a lot of animals.”