Eastwood school seeks new community governors to help drive improvement

Hall Park Academy in Eastwood is on the lookout for new community governors.

Hall Park Academy’s Governing Body provides strategic direction for the school and helps drive improvements in standards, by setting targets, setting policies to achieve the targets and monitoring results.

The school, on Mansfield Road, is now searching for new community governors to join its board.

Tina Plaskitt, clerk to the Governors at the academy, said: “They must deeply care about secondary education, want to help the academy prosper and to aid in developing well-rounded young people who want to engage with their community and achieve their full potential.

Hall Park Academy students on Remembrance Day.

“If you have all of these qualities, then you have what it takes.

“As a governor on our local academy board, you will represent the views of the wider business and local communities during governor meetings.

“You will, therefore, have the chance to contribute to the academy’s continuing improvement in performance and ensure that it continues to provide good and outstanding levels of teaching across the whole of the academic and pastoral curriculum.

“As well as community governors, you will work alongside staff and parent governors.

“You will support the academy’s senior leadership team by overseeing, academic performance, pastoral care, and in developing rounded young men and women who are motivated to achieve the best they can.”

Anyone who is elected will receive full training in their role as well as being offered the chance to network with governors from other local schools.

Ms Plaskitt added: “If elected you will hold office for up to four years.

“You will attend up to two meetings per term and in return we offer you training specific to Hall Park as well as training sessions with governors from other schools within the Redhill Academy Trust.”

Closing date for applications is November 30.