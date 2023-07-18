Pupils admiring their works of art at Lawrence View.

Students from all year groups at Lawrence View Primary School were tasked with creating a piece of art surrounding the theme ‘inside my head’ as part of the school’s Art Week earlier this month.

The Art Week initiative is an annual celebration of all things art at the Walker Street school, which encourages children to hone in on their creative sides.

​This year the focus was on contemporary art, with students and teachers in KS2 enjoying a special visit to Nottingham Contemporary so they could experience an art gallery first-hand.

Pupils' artwork at Lawrence View Primary School.

“Lots of the children were surprised how interactive the gallery was,” the school’s art lead Chloe Briggs said.

Pupils also welcomed a special visit from Nottingham illustrator Jess Bright, who did workshops with the children to share the work she has done around Nottingham and impart her skills on illustration.

Following this, pupils were encouraged to focus on expressing themselves by creating their own works of art for a grand school display at the end of the week.

​Chloe added: “All children in the school created a piece of art surrounding the theme ‘inside my head’.

The school held a huge art display at the end of the week.

“This allowed the children to be creative and express themselves individually.