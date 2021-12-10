Eastwood residents urged to donate food as Mayor launches Christmas appeal

Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, has launched the Christmas Appeal 2021.

The Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, has launched his Christmas Appeal 2021 which aims to support food banks as well as his chosen charity Broxtowe Youth Homelessness.

The Mayor is encouraging people to donate items, which will be passed to people most in need over the festive period.

He said: “I really want to do as much as possible to help support my chosen charity and the food banks right across the borough.

“It’s very important to help people and it’s all about bringing unity to the community.”

There are many ways people can get involved with donations.

Collection trolleys have been set up in the Council Offices in Beeston, and are open during office hours 8.30am until 5pm up until Thursday, December 16.

The Mayor added: “We are most grateful for all your donations, however, please do not leave food items outside the offices when the building is closed.

“We regret that due to hygiene and health and safety any items left outside will be destroyed.”

Donations will be shared between Broxtowe Youth Homelessness and Broxtowe food banks.

A spokesperson for Broxtowe Youth Homelessness said: “This appeal will help to stock our food parcel cupboard.

“There are lots of young people in need, especially as the cost of living has increased. A little help can go a long way. We are very grateful for all food donations.”

The Mayor is also working with 13 local schools to collect items to support charities including Brinsley Foodbank, Eastwood People’s Initiative and Eastwood Foodbank.