Eastwood residents can learn how to ride a bike as free lessons launch this weekend

Free cycling lessons are being launched in Coronation Park this weekend.

Ridewise is offering the free course, which will start on January 15 and last for ten weeks, to both children and adults who want to learn how to ride a bike.

Lessons will begin at Coronation Park, Eastwood, on January 15.

The first family session will be held at 10am, with adult lessons from 11.15am.

Sessions will then be held every Saturday, with the final installment on March 19.

A Ridewise spokesperson said: “Learn a new skill for the new year. Perfect timing if you had a new bike from Santa. Bring your bike and get cycling!”

Booking is essential in order to secure your place on the course.