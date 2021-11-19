Durban House will be transformed into a new dementia care centre and community hub.

Durban House was built in 1896 and was once the wages office for the colliery where author DH Lawrence’s father worked.

DH Lawrence is believed to have collected his father’s wages there before going on to become a famous writer, penning books such as Sons And Lovers and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

The building has an expansive history, going from a social club to flats, before the council bought the building in 1995.

Community members and health bosses met to take a look around the Durban House Community Hub site last week.

It was later the DH Lawrence Heritage Centre but this was closed by Broxtowe Borough Council in 2016 to save £80,000 a year.

It later became a nail salon, with the last tenants being The Jubilee House Christian School.

But the school closed in January 2020 and the building is currently empty.

The leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, Coun Milan Radulovic, now wants to see the historic building transformed into a dementia day-care facility and community hub.

Plans include creating a community garden, a cafe upstairs, and space for dementia patients and their families to receive help and support.

The council says there will be 28 car parking spaces and enough room to accommodate up to 100 people a day.

Last Friday (November 12), an open day was held with members of the community and health bosses to discuss the proposals.

It is hoped that part of the town’s £20million Levelling Up bid, set to be submitted to the Government this spring, will help bring the project to life.

Coun Radulovic said: “By 2025, it is estimated there will be over one million people suffering with dementia and there are many different kinds of dementia.

“Our biggest concern is there seems to be no solution to the problem. We are looking at ways to help and support the vulnerable people in our society.

“We need a better facility in Broxtowe that will better care for individuals. If we don’t get any money from Government then we will have to look at parts of the project that could happen without their support.”

There is also space within the building for a range of other offerings and a group has now been formed to help oversee the transformation of the historic building into a ‘true community hub’.

The ‘Durban House Community Hub’ group on Facebook is now seeking Eastwood residents’ ideas on what they’d most like to see the building used for.

Admin Teresa Burgoyne said: “There is a huge amount of potential to use the space to support and integrate local groups/charities/initiatives, and to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“How do you see Durban House developing? What services does the local community need to compliment all the wonderful things already going on in Eastwood and surrounding areas?”

Many residents have already offered their opinions, including ideas for IT facilities, sports and arts, play area, youth clubs.

One person suggested a regular farmer’s market might be a nice idea for the town.