Eastwood pub owner 'very thankful' as council agrees popular marquee can remain open

Kane Oliver in the outdoor area at Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen in Eastwood.

Kane Oliver, of Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen on Nottingham Road, applied to retain a marquee that provides a space for customers to socialise at the rear of the venue.

But the plans were met with objections, including complaints over noise and anti-social behaviour, and it was touch and go whether they would be approved by Broxtowe Borough Council at its meeting last Wednesday (December 1).

A number of objectors to the plans said the marquee, which was set up in May 2021, leads to anti-social behaviour and noise, with “unreasonable” opening hours until 2.30am.

The marquee at Oliver's Pub and Kitchen in Eastwood.

There were 21 objections to the plans including one from MP Lee Anderson, who cited “a number of complaints” he had received from residents.

Council documents stated: “The objections tended to raise complaints about noise levels from the marquee and unreasonable operating hours.

"These have negatively affected the welfare of local residents, disrupting their sleep and making it difficult to relax and enjoy their properties."

However, more than 500 people signed a petition in support of the marquee and despite being advised to refuse the proposal, Broxtowe Borough Council decided to give permission for it to remain for another 12 months, and for it to be open until 11pm.

On the day of the planning committee meeting, more than 40 pub goers stood outside awaiting the council's decision and cheered as the decision to grant temporary permission was taken.

Kane Oliver, who invested more than £15,000 into the popular outdoor feature, said: “We invested into the community and it worked, now people want the marquee to stay.

“It has allowed the community to come together in an open space which is Covid secure.

“At the end of the day, the beautiful thing is it has allowed space for other businesses to operate in it as well.

“We don’t excessively use it, usually once a month on a Thursday and the residents closest to us are the ones who support it.