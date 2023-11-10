Eastwood pub flushed with success after being named a Loo of the Year Award winner

An Eastwood pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The Lady Chatterley in Nottingham Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Lady Chatterley in Eastwood has won a Loo of the Year Award. Photo: Google

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Lady Chatterley, a JD Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Louise Carter.

Louise said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Becky Wall, Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, added: “The toilets at The Lady Chatterley have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.