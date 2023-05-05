Eastwood primary school pupils help make the world a greener place on Earth Day

Students on the eco-committee at Lawrence View Primary School organised a whole school celebration for the annual event on Friday, April 21.

To raise awareness of the day, students went to school wearing green for the Earth, blue for the ocean or dressed as an animal.

The children voted to raise money for Brinsley Animal Rescue, which rehabilitates and rehomes injured and abandoned animals, and raised a grand total of £275.

Lawrence View Primary School pupils dressed up to celebrate Earth Day.

Charity founder Jon Beresford hosted a special school assembly to tell the children all about the animal welfare projects that their money would be going towards.

The Mayor of Broxtowe also visited the school to speak to children about the importance of the day.

Throughout the day, each class had a slot to take part in litter picking in the school grounds or in different areas around Eastwood.

Members of the Broxtowe Borough Council refuse and cleansing team joined each class to help pupils with their litter picking duties.

The whole school had a go at litter-picking throughout the day.

They brought three vehicles into the car park so that the youngest children, aged from three to five, could sit in the trucks and learn about recycling and the work that the refuse teams do.

Pupils also held their own cake sale on the playground at the end of the day to raise extra funds for the rescue centre.

Annie Ratcliffe, year five teacher and geography and eco-schools lead, said: “I am so proud of the hard work and commitment that the children have put into achieving their eco targets and for organising such a fantastic Earth Day for the whole school to enjoy.

“It is such important work that the children are doing and the Eco-Schools programme has helped to develop environmentally conscious pupils who will lead the way in helping the future of the planet for generations to come.”

Younger pupils enjoyed the chance to sit in the driver's seat of a waste disposal lorry.

The school’s child-led eco-committee has 13 members, made up of two children from each year group and four members of staff.

The committee sets targets at the beginning of the year based on an environmental review of the school grounds and meets every few weeks to discuss progress.​