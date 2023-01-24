Eastwood police inspector vows to crack down on vehicle theft and drug dealing

Inspector Mike Ebbins

Inspector Mike Ebbins has pledged to tackle vehicle theft head-on after identifying the crime type as a fresh policing priority for the Broxtowe borough.

Drug dealing and antisocial behaviour are the other priority issues being targeted by determined policing teams covering the area.

The updated priorities have been announced on the back of significant successes in combatting drug crime, including proactive enforcement to crack down on drug dealers and disrupt their criminality.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, district commander for the Broxtowe borough, said: “Drug dealing in our area brings antisocial behaviour, theft, violence and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Thanks to information given to us by members of the community, we have continued to make massive strides in combatting this problem.

“My team of officers execute, on average, three drugs warrants a week in your area so please keep the information coming through to Crimestoppers.

“We have made lots of arrests and seized a lot of money. We are also actively working with housing teams to get these properties closed down.

“We have now introduced a new crime priority for the area – vehicle theft.

“This will allow my team to focus attention on bikes theft in our town centres and car/motorbike theft further afield.

“The team will be utilising capture bike technology to identify thieves and track stolen items. We will also be focussing attention on second-hand retailers to ensure they are keeping accurate records.

“As always, I want to encourage anyone who is a victim of crime or who is experiencing issues in their areas to come forward – whether that’s vehicle-related crime, drug crime, antisocial behaviour or another concern.

“We are here to help and will continue to work extremely hard to tackle issues that we know matter most to our communities."