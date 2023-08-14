Eastwood petrol station worker rocks rainbow look for children's charity

Tyler Atherton has rainbow hair.

Tyler Atherton, who works at Morrisons petrol station in Eastwood, has dyed his hair, beard and eyebrows in rainbow colours.

By rocking this bold new look, he has raked in donations from customers in support of Morrisons’ charity partner ‘Together for Short Lives’, which helps children with life-limiting conditions and their families to have as fulfilling lives as possible.

So far he has raised more than £375 for the cause, while making local shoppers and residents smile in the process.

Customers who wish to make a donation are being encouraged to do so via bucket collections in the petrol station or in store.

Tyler said: “We would like to thank all the people who have donated to this worthy charity.”