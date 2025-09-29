Eastwood museum's online exhibition to bring children's stories to life
This will be the first online time winning entries have been shown in an online exhibition, bringing children’s stories about animals to life, as well as making them more accessible to a wider audience.
The exhibition is also the first time the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood has displayed an online exhibition, with more planned for the future, expanding the museum’s reach.
The competition received a record 601 entries this year, more than doubling last year’s total.
The competition proved popular across the whole of the UK but also received plenty of international engagement from all over the globe, including: USA, Thailand, India, South Korea, Spain, Ireland, and UAE.
The exhibition will display the winner of each age category, and the four winners in the Best of Broxtowe category, showcasing the very best young literary talent the borough has to offer.
Kicking things off are the winners from the 4-7 and 8-12 age categories, Arthur (aged seven) and Leen (aged 11) respectively.
Arthur takes readers on a wild ride through the ruins of ancient Egypt with a mysterious duck, while Leen pulls together all corners of the animal kingdom in an expertly crafted poem.
The rest of the winning entries to be exhibited will be released online and on museum’s social media channels, with two new stories being released weekly.
Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All), portfolio holder for health and leisure at Broxtowe Council, said, “I’m really excited about the upcoming exhibition we’re having for our most popular writing competition yet.
"It really allows us to show off some incredibly creative entries in a fun and accessible way
"We’re so proud of the success our competition has had, in Broxtowe and internationally – long may it continue.
Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer, at the DH Lawrence Museum, added: “The museum's children's writing competition is the gift that keeps on giving.
"Not only do we get great engagement from talented young writers, but people love to read the entries, and for the first time we are doing this with an online exhibition.
"This has brought the stories and poems to life in a way that's exceeded my expectations and I'm very excited to be able to share them in this way.”
The exhibition will be available to view in the coming weeks on museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dhlawrencemuseum, or the exhibition website at broxtowe.gov.uk/for-you/dh-lawrence-birthplace-museum/dh-lawrence-childrens-prize-writing-competition/dh-lawrence-childrens-prize-writing-competition-online-exhibition/