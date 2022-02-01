Eastwood MP surprises life-saving blood bikes charity with £1,000 funding boost

Lee Anderson is pictured with Sam Dakin at Julie’s Café in Eastwood, along with volunteer and fundraiser Neil Tillley.

Distribution company Hermes offered the MP £1,000 to donate to a local organisation of his choice.

Mr Anderson then invited residents to nominate their favourite charity through his Facebook page.

Dozens of residents nominated charities throughout the constituency, with the MP choosing the East Midlands Freewheelers as the winner.

The group is the only blood bike team that operates all over the UK – delivering and collecting blood, breast milk and medical equipment.

The charity has 28 volunteers who provide vital services to the NHS completely free of charge, with four bikes and three cars in its fleet.

Volunteers transport breast milk to neo natal units at hospitals and services are provided 24/7 365 days a year.

Throughout the pandemic, they have been supporting the CCG by delivering equipment, visiting residents, delivering tests and checking they are ok.

Funding mainly comes from public donations, with the group often using supermarkets as their main collection point to raise their profile and gain support.

Mr Anderson met with the charity at Julie’s Cafe in Eastwood on Friday (January 28) to break the good news.

Sam Dakin, the group’s founder said: “The money is gratefully received – it will make a huge difference keeping the fleet on the road, helping with fuel, insurance etc.

“Thank you to everyone who thought of voting for us in the competition.”

MP Lee Anderson said: “The community nominated some amazing charities, it was a really difficult choice.

“The East Midlands Freewheelers is a fantastic charity who work their socks off, especially during the pandemic.