Eastwood & Kimberley: Sign up to Broxtowe Lotto for your chance to win and support local causes

By John Smith
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Broxtowe Lotto is an exciting weekly lottery that raises money for good causes in Broxtowe, as well as giving residents the chance to win a £25,000 jackpot every week.

With just £1 a week, residents can help Broxtowe’s local community and get a chance to win prizes while good causes get 50p from each £1 ticket.

Over the years, projects the Broxtowe Lotto has helped include Eastwood Memory Cafe, Broxtowe Women’s Project, Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, Citizens Advice Broxtowe and Rumbletums Cafe in Kimberley.

Tickets can be purchased online to enter weekly draws for a chance to win a jackpot of £25,000, as well as prizes of £2,000, £250, £25 or three free tickets.

Broxtowe residents are being encouraged to sign up for the Broxtowe Lotto. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
Start playing today by visiting broxtowelotto.co.uk/

Last month’s top winner said, ‘It was a great surprise to find out that I’d won £2,000 on the Broxtowe Lotto.

“I play the Lotto to support Hedgepigs and winning this prize was a real bonus.

"I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, but it made my week.

"Deborah at Hedgepigs does a marvellous job looking after local hedgehogs, including some I've found needing help in my garden.'

Hedgepigs shared,: “The Broxtowe Lotto raises funds for us to pay for vital food, medication, and vet bills needed to help the hedgehogs that come into our rescue.”

Local Charities or Voluntary Organisations in Broxtowe Borough that want to take part, can apply through the simple online form.

There are no set up costs or admin fees and the Lotto can provide support with your own lottery page, prizes for your supporters and marketing materials to promote your cause.

