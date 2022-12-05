Eastwood health team recognised for 'innovative and impactful' work to support carers

On November 22, the PICS Care Navigation Service in the town was awarded the ‘Carer Friendly Service Quality Mark’ by the Nottinghamshire Carers Association (NCA).

The team works with residents with long term health conditions who are registered to GP Surgeries in Kimberley, Eastwood, Stapleford and Beeston to help them manage their condition, remain independent and avoid hospital admissions.

Staff ask every person they work with whether they care for someone or if they are cared for by someone. With consent, they then register them as a carer with their local practice, ensuring they will get greater support in the future.

Members of the care navigation team at Primary Integrated Community Services in Eastwood.

NCA’s Stephanie Smith presented the award on Carer’s Rights Day, highlighting the team’s ‘innovative and impactful approach’ to supporting carers.

She said: “Many carers miss out on support that can make a real difference.

“The PICS team has enhanced their compassionate and empathetic service by adding carers to the carers register, ensuring they get support they are entitled to.

“With their innovative and impactful approach, I am confident that they will never miss an opportunity to identify a carer.”

In October 2022, an elderly patient started to receive end of life care with the service.

Tracey Rowles, a care navigator, identified that the patient’s daughter was her carer and that she may struggle with her mother’s deteriorating condition.

Tracey called the patient’s daughter who consented to being registered as a carer in her GP records, and also agreed to be referred to the local social prescribing service for more support.

Tracey said: “The lady’s carer status is now known and she will be offered appropriate support, like flu jabs, in the future.

“She will also receive support from a social prescriber to ensure she can continue to care for her mother.

“She was very grateful for the telephone call and thanked the team for highlighting the service of social prescribing to her.”

PICS is the first organisation in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to achieve a carer-friendly accreditation as both an employer and service provider.

Dr Paul Scullard, local GP in Eastwood, said: “It’s wonderful to see the recognition of the work the care navigation teams do supporting not only patients but their carers and family.