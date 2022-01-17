Eastwood GP surgery's plea to patients as hundreds fail to show up for appointments

Eastwood Primary Care Centre.

Eastwood Primary Care Centre, on Church Walk, revealed that more than 290 appointments were not attended during December.

The surgery is now appealing to its patients asking them to make sure they cancel their appointments so they can be given out to others who need them.

A spokesperson for Eastwood Primary Care Centre said missed appointments are a waste of the staff’s “most precious resource” – time.

They said: “We had a staggering 293 DNA (did not attend) appointments with our nursing team for the month of December.

“Time is our most precious resource and we have very sadly lost 3,445 minutes. This equates to 57 hours and 42 minutes.”

The surgery said cancelling an appointment is as easy as sending a text message.

A spokesperson added: “If you are unable to keep your planned nurse appointment or blood test please let us know as soon as possible so we can offer the appointment to another patient.

“This can be done very quickly and easily by texting the word CANCEL to the number given on your text appointment confirmation.

“Time is our most precious resource, please help us to help our patients.”

Following the surgery’s post on social media, which urged people to cancel their appointments if they cannot attend, many residents agreed there was no excuse for not turning up.

One person commented: “I’d charge patients for not attending. They can pick the phone up to make them, so why can’t they pick the phone up to cancel them? It’s not hard really.

Another agreed: “It's time you start charging for missed appointments.

“Some others have to wait weeks to see a medical professional. If an individual fails to attend more than once, you should consider striking them off your books.”

A third added: “What a waste of precious resources. Disgraceful, no excuse for it.”

Eastwood Primary Care Centre is also reminding patients that the surgery is currently closed for two weeks for clinical and staff training and will reopen at the end of the month.