Eastwood funeral firm donates hundreds of Easter eggs so no child goes without

From left: Carol Inquieti, office administrator at Gillotts Funeral Directors, Susan Bagshaw, manager of the Eastwood Food Bank, and Helen Ellis, a funeral director at Gillotts, with the chocolate eggs that the firm donated to the food bank for local children.

Gillotts Funeral Directors made the gesture as part of its ongoing support for families who are having a hard time of things in Eastwood, Kimberley, Stapleford, Selston and Heanor.

The company runs an office in each town and earlier this year donated money to local food banks to help them to buy and supply food and household products to the increasing number of families who use their service throughout the year.

The money was the proceeds from its Christmas charity appeal and this week funeral director Helen Ellis returned to each food bank laden with a bumper Easter delivery of chocolate eggs to give to the families the next time they turn up to collect their food.

The food banks in question were the Eastwood Food Bank, which serves families living in Eastwood and Kimberley, the Haven Food Bank in Stapleford, Brinsley Food Bank, the Selston Food Bank at the Tin Hat Centre, and Salcare, which serves the local community in Heanor.

Helen said it was important to make sure no child went without an egg to open.

She said: “We’ve supported the food banks for two years now at Christmas and we decided that it would be nice for the children of the families who go there to wake up on Easter Sunday to their own chocolate egg.