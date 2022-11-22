Eastwood food bank desperate for donations amid 'tsunami of need' this Christmas

Across the country, people are being pushed to crisis point by the increasing cost of living.

The toughest of choices are having to be made. Parents not eating so that they have enough food for their children, pensioners not turning the heating on because they can’t afford to stay warm, and people with disabilities stuck in their homes because they can’t afford accessible transport.

This winter is going to be the toughest yet for food banks as they are faced with a "tsunami" of need and soaring operational costs, and they cannot respond to this crisis alone – they urgently need your support.

Can you spare some food to help those less fortunate?

Volunteers at Eastwood Food Bank, which is run by Eastwood Volunteer Bureau, are working tirelessly round the clock to make sure people facing hunger can access the supplies they need.

Eastwood Volunteer Bureau manager Susan Bagshaw said: “We are expecting a busy winter. Whether or not we’ll cope, I’m not sure. It will definitely be more demanding than previous years.

“People are not giving as many donations as before, as I think more of them are struggling themselves and we appreciate that.”

With one in five people visiting a food bank coming from a working household, hunger is an issue that can touch all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food bank leaders Jamie Cruise and mum Susan Bagshaw at Eastwood Volunteer Bureau.

There is no doubt we are all feeling the pinch, but Susan hopes that members of the community will still spare what they can.

She added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donates to us and if they could just squeeze a bit more, that really would be most beneficial. Every small donation can make a big difference.

“I’d also like to thank my son James, who heads it all up at the moment, and the ladies who come to make the parcels up for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is currently managing to give out 90 packages per week, with the hopes of upping this to 120 next month.

They will also give out festive gifts for children who might otherwise go without, along with a Christmas edition of the food parcel.

To help fill the Christmas packages, the service is asking for donations of things like nuts, chocolates, Christmas puddings, stuffing, instant mash, tinned ham, salmon, potatoes and peas, on top of the usual food and toiletries donations.

People can drop off their donations daily from 9am until 12pm at Eastwood Volunteer Bureau in Wellington Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad