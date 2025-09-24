Eastwood firm wins award from Nottinghamshire Fire Service for outstanding support of on-call firefighter

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s (NFRS) has presented Eastwood firm Race Technology Ltd with an award to recognise their support for their employee, who is also an on-call firefighter.

Craig Parkin, Nottinghamshire Chief Fire Officer (CFO) highlighted how important it was to ocal communities that companies like Race Technology Ltd support the work of on-call firefighters, before presenting company owners, Dr Lorne Winborn and Dr Martin Hill with an Outstanding Support For On-Call Firefighters award.

Employee Greg Leliwa has been a firefighter at Eastwood Fire Station for five years and has fulfilled this role alongside his primary employment at Race Technology Ltd, where he has worked for the past for 18 years.

Greg said: “My bosses have been willing to let me respond to fire calls ever since I joined NFRS.

Firefighter Greg Leliwa and Eastwood firm Race Technology Ltd receive awards from CFO Craig Parkin. Photo: Submitted

"This is a huge commitment from them as we are a small company and only have 15 employees locally, with a few more abroad.

“As my day-to-day is mainly office based, I wanted to join NFRS for a more active and varied routine.

“Being a firefighter demands a lot of strength, physically and mentally, but I have learnt a lot from the role. It’s difficult balancing both roles, however the role is varied as each fire call is different, and I never get bored.”

As part of the presentation, the company was given a tour of the fire engine, offering them the opportunity to see first hand the work that their colleague does in their role as an on-call firefighter.

CFO Parkin said: “Employers such as Race Technology Ltd are rare in their commitment to enabling staff to undertake the duties of an on-call firefighter, which is why they have been recognised with this award.

"We extend our gratitude to all employers who facilitate dual working arrangements, allowing their employees to contribute to the safety and resilience of local communities.”

Although NFRS is not currently recruiting for on-call firefighters, you can register your interest on website at notts-fire.gov.uk/careers/expressions-of-interest/ so you’re the first to hear when an opportunity arises.