“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” said Coun Kane Oliver, Nottinghamshire Council Independent member for Eastwood and a member of the Independent Alliance.

Eastwood Town Council has voted to approach Broxtowe Council in a ground-breaking move to have more say in operating the town’s parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Oliver, also a town councillor, believes the move will give them more power to organise events and hold more community activities.

Coun Kane Oliver is campaigning for more events in parks in Eastwood. (Photo by: Independent Alliance)

At a meeting last week, the town council voted to approach the borough council with its plan to transform Coronation Park, Hall Park and Jubilee Park into community hubs.

Coun Oliver said: “Our idea is to start the conversation about the town council taking back some and eventually all responsibility for our parks.

“It has been far too long since the town council handed over full responsibility for our parks in the town to the borough council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not criticising the service Broxtowe provides, but this more about how we can work with them to provide more events in parks like Coronation Park and others in Eastwood.

“We should work together to drive more events in our parks, to drive footfall and visitors to our town who will then spend their money in Eastwood. For me, this is a no brainer.”

Coun Oliver was speaking just days the second, packed Kimberley Food Fest, The event was organised by Kimberley Town Council’s event’s committee. There was also live music in its Parish Hall.

He said: “We need more events like this in Eastwood and need to look at organising more events in parks like Coronation Park, Hall Park and Jubilee Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, it is too expensive – due to red tape – hosting an event at a park in this borough costs more than £1,000 a day. This puts people off, at a time when we need to do everything to encourage everyone to use our parks and open spaces. I believe Broxtowe Council, whilst it has the best interests of our community should give Eastwood Town Council more responsibility for our own parks.