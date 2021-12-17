Eastwood charity's elves create Christmas magic for domestic abuse victims

Stacks of presents ready for delivery across Broxtowe.

Broxtowe Women’s Project has received hundreds of donations, from children’s toys and women’s bath products to Chromebooks, hand-knitted cuddly animals, chocolates and even pantomime tickets.

The donations are now being delivered to local families who have been affected by domestic abuse.

Colette Byrne, chief executive of BWP, said: “This has been such a difficult, emotional year for everyone, but particularly for the women and families we support.

“They’re certainly feeling the added pressure that this time of year brings, which is why we are overwhelmed by the generosity and gifts that we’ve received.

“These presents enable us to help women create a little bit of magic for their children, and importantly, receive a gift that they themselves deserve.”

Ami-Lara, who leads BWP’s children’s and young people’s service, added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Lush Cosmetics, Virgin Media, Woodthorpe Women’s Institute, The Hive Women’s Institute (Beeston), Stapleford WI, Gem 106’s Cash for Kids campaign, Amazon, Trent Vineyard Church, Nottingham Playhouse, Hetvi @ Sewa Day, Greggs, and to the many may people who have sent in individual gifts and donations.

“We are so thankful for your generosity this Christmas.