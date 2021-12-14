Eastwood care home staff celebrate well-deserved Christmas pay rise

Staff at Alexandra Care Home pictured back in May this year.

Eastgate Care, owners of the Alexandra House Care Home in Wroughton Court, has responded to the social care recruitment crisis by awarding its loyal staff a Christmas pay rise.

The company hopes the festive boost will show their social care teams and registered general nurses that their skills and knowledge are valued and appreciated.

Janine Morgan, managing director at Eastgate Care, said: “It’s time care workers were recognised for the care and support they deliver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It isn’t and easy job, but it is a rewarding one, and we felt that needed to be reflected in our care teams’ pay packets.

“At a time when there is a shortage of most key workers we recognise that our care teams need the additional reassurance that they are valued and much needed.

“That is why we have announced the Christmas pay rise, which will hit pay packets just in time for Christmas.”

The pay rise translates to a 12 to 22 per cent increase in pay across the company with standard rates of pay now at £11 per hour for carers doing day shifts, £12 per hour for night shifts and registered general nurses receiving £19 per hour day shifts and £20 per hour night shifts.