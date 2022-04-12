Eastwood bakery vows to donate 30,000 products to local families in need

The Warburtons factory in Meadowbank Way, Eastwood.

Warburtons, which has a factory in Meadowbank Way in the town, said it aims to donate the products directly into the hands of those families most in need through community hubs, including schools and food banks.

The move comes as the bakery launches its Warburtons Foundation, pledging to help more families at a time of continued financial uncertainty.

Eastwood has been identified as a key town to benefit from the bakery’s commitment to donate one million products across the country by the end of the year.

The foundation will focus on three key areas: product donation, education and financial giving.

The town and its surrounding areas will receive 30,000 products that will be donated in partnership with local organisations like Eastwood Foodbank.

This sits alongside a trial with the charity Magic Breakfast, in which Warburtons will be supplying fresh bread to children in 30 local schools.

To help tackle the gap in food education, The Warburtons Foundation has also developed a national programme named ‘Bake the Most of Life’, in which free online resources are being made available to support both primary and secondary school learning in line with the curriculum.

The specially-crafted lesson plans and interactive content, designed to engage kids on healthy eating and food provenance, will be available for all schools to access, with a target of reaching 1.5 million children in the next three years.

Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, said: “For as long as I can remember, our family has been committed to supporting local communities, and have been supporting organisations and schools in Eastwood and surrounding areas since the bakery opened.

“We are launching The Warburtons Foundation to reaffirm this support, with an ambitious one million product donations for distribution this year.

“Our local Eastwood bakery is supporting this national goal, aiming to distribute 30,000 freshly baked products this year in the immediate area.