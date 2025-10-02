Eastwood and Selston pubs feature in CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2026

Three pubs from Eastwood and Selston have made it into the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide for 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarded as the ultimate guide to good pubs and bars across the UK, making it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide’s hallowed pages is seen as a major feather in any pub’s cap.

And this year, Eastwood pubs The Gamekeeper’s and The Tap & Growler, both on Nottingham Road, and The Horse & Jockey in Selston are among 73 Nottinghamshire pubs in the guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAMRA’s notes on The Gamekeeper’s say: “Micropub converted from a shop in 2017.

The Gamekeeper's on Nottingham Road in Eastwood. Photo: Google

"Located in the town centre, it serves up to five ales, mainly from local breweries.

"There is also an extensive garden/patio area at the rear of the pub.”

And for the Tap & Growler, CAMRA’s notes read: “Micropub selling five real ales on handpump and local ciders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nine craft beers are available on the back wall of the bar.

The Tap & Growler on Nottingham Road in Eastwood. Photo: Google

"When the building was being renovated, a ceramic lion was found, now proudly on display as ‘The Growler’.

Meanwhile, notes for the Horse & Jockey, on Church Lane in Selston, say: “A drinker’s gem, four real ales are usually available, generally including a LocAle, and real cider or perry is always available."

It adds that the pub is the ‘winner of many CAMRA awards’.

However, while celebrating the Great British pub, CAMRA has also warned that the latest figures shows another drop in brewery numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horse & Jockey on Church Street in Selston. Photo: Google

Figures from CAMRA reveal that 149 breweries have closed, while only 71 new breweries have opened and 36 pubs that featured in the 2025 guide have closed.

However, there are also 900 new entries in the 2026 guide, showing that pubs are beating the odds, despite tough economic conditions.

Nevertheless, CAMRA says the Government needs to take action to support pubs in the upcoming autumn Budget.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British pub.

"Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.”

All details featured are accredited to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026, which is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/