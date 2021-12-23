2010: a superb group shot of all the performers from The Priory Primary School in Eastwood at their Nativity entitled The Sleepy Shepherd.

Eastwood and Kimberley: Step back in time with these fabulous festive nativity shots

Here are some superb school nativity shots from the Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:00 am

Taking part in the school Nativity play is something of a rite of passage for youngsters in Eastwood, Kimberley and across the country. We’ve delved into our photo archives to bring you these fab shots from the past. Spot anyone you know?

1. Fabulous group shot

2010: pupils from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley perform their Nativity Christmas With The Aliens.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. In character

2009: this smiley bunch are all dressed up and ready to perform their Nativity at Eastwood Infants School.

Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales

3. All smiles

2008: these youngsters from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley are taking part in their Nativity.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Did you go to this school?

2007: this fabulous group shot of pupils from Eastwood Infants School was captured during their Nativity.

Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
EastwoodKimberley
Next Page
Page 1 of 2