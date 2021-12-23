Taking part in the school Nativity play is something of a rite of passage for youngsters in Eastwood, Kimberley and across the country. We’ve delved into our photo archives to bring you these fab shots from the past. Spot anyone you know?
1. Fabulous group shot
2010: pupils from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley perform their Nativity Christmas With The Aliens.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. In character
2009: this smiley bunch are all dressed up and ready to perform their Nativity at Eastwood Infants School.
Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
3. All smiles
2008: these youngsters from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley are taking part in their Nativity.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Did you go to this school?
2007: this fabulous group shot of pupils from Eastwood Infants School was captured during their Nativity.
Photo: BRIAN EYRE