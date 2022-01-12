Eastwood and Kimberley residents can earn rewards for 'going green' this new year

Residents can earn points to exchange for vouchers.

Broxtowe Borough Council’s Green Rewards scheme is free, easy to use and signing up means joining more than 450 users across the borough who are spending a couple of minutes each day to stop the progression of climate change.

Users are rewarded ‘green points’ for logging actions which reduce their carbon footprint and can then be exchanged for vouchers.

There is also a leaderboard that participants can use to monitor how Broxtowe is performing in comparison to wider Nottinghamshire.

The different actions that residents can take to earn points fall under six categories – Travel, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Energy and Carbon, Get Involved, Consumption and Nature.

Here are some examples of how you can easily get involved and points you can earn for activities:

Choose public transport instead of taking your car (worth 100 points) – buses and light rail networks release fewer carbon emissions.

Make sure you know what to recycle (worth 100 points) – putting incorrect items in your green-lidded bin can contaminate the rest of the waste and make it unrecyclable.

Shop locally (200 points) – locally sourced products are more carbon-friendly.

Visit green spaces across Broxtowe (100 points) – get out and about by finding your local Broxtowe parks and open spaces.

You can sign up by visiting the Nottingham Green Rewards website and following ‘Activate Account’ on the homepage. All you need to do is enter your postcode and email address.